Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.
Glenrock Police Department
Warrant arrest
- Heather Evans, 35
Mills Police Department
Felony charges
- Raymond S. Schrantz, 50, hold for probation and parole
DWUI misdemeanor charges
- Jodi J. Ramsour, 52, DWUI
Misdemeanor charges
- Domingo G. Martinez, 45, county warrant/hold for agency
