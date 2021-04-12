 Skip to main content
Book ins
Book ins

Mills Police Department

Felony charges

  • Stephan P. Mair, 52, hold for probation and parole

Misdemeanor charges

  • Bradley T. Allgeier, 50, fail to comply
  • Peyton M. Owens, 21, public intoxication
  • Matthew J. Sexton, 38, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance and or paraphernalia
  • Jasha I. Wolfe, 21, public intoxication
