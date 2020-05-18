Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.
Mills Police Department
Misdemeanor charges
- Yolanda M. Barrera, 31, criminal warrant
- Marlena R. Box, 38, fail to appear, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance or liquor in jail
- Kyle Espinoza, 21, courtesy hold/other agency (times 5), county warrant/hold for agency
- Samuel K. Fales, 38, fail to comply
- Daniel R. Harris, 51, public intoxication
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!