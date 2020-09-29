Glenrock Police Department
Misdemeanor charges
- Dustin L. Richardson, 35, interference with peace officer
Mills Police Department
Felony charges
- Steven C. Oldman, 30, hold for probation and parole
- James P. Shiner, 47, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession meth, possession with intent to deliver, delivery of controlled substance
Misdemeanor charges
- Jonathon R. Davis, 29, fail to appear (times 2)
- Daniel R. Harris, 51, public intoxication
