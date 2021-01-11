 Skip to main content
Mills Police Department

Felony charges

  • Ethan Faunce, 18, larceny, burglary; misdemeanor reckless driving, driver’s license
  • Makayla L. Helms-Pickett, 25, hold for probation and parole

Misdemeanor charges

  • Everett W. Phillips, 64, criminal warrant

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

