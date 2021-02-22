 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bookins
View Comments

Bookins

{{featured_button_text}}

Mills Police Department

Felony charges

  • Cynthia A. Pitt, 47, district court bench warrant, child endangering with drugs; misdemeanor controlled substance possession meth

Misdemeanor charges

  • Neal A. Benskin, 63, fail to appear
  • Ladena J. Sager, 51, fail to appear
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 13 through Feb. 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ nam…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m.Feb. 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News