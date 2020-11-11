 Skip to main content
Brownells celebrate 50th
Brownells celebrate 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Brownell, then

Mr. & Mrs. Dan Brownell, 1970

 Sally Ann Shurmur

CHEYENNE -- Clifford "Dan" Brownell of Lysite and Melissa A. Kenyon of Shoshoni were married on October 31, 1970, in Riverton and had a short honeymoon in Jackson.

During their 50 years of marriage, they have lived in Lysite, Shoshoni, Worland, Riverton, Glendo, Keyhole State Park near Moorcroft, Fort Fred Steele Historical Site, Seminoe State Park near Sinclair, Rawlins and now Cheyenne.

They are the parents of Darlene M. Lytle, Afton, and Daniel J. Brownell of Cheyenne. They have eight grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, they had a small family celebration at the home of their son in Cheyenne with all but one grandchild attending.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

