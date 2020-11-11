Brownells celebrate 50th

CHEYENNE -- Clifford "Dan" Brownell of Lysite and Melissa A. Kenyon of Shoshoni were married on October 31, 1970, in Riverton and had a short honeymoon in Jackson.
During their 50 years of marriage, they have lived in Lysite, Shoshoni, Worland, Riverton, Glendo, Keyhole State Park near Moorcroft, Fort Fred Steele Historical Site, Seminoe State Park near Sinclair, Rawlins and now Cheyenne.
They are the parents of Darlene M. Lytle, Afton, and Daniel J. Brownell of Cheyenne. They have eight grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, they had a small family celebration at the home of their son in Cheyenne with all but one grandchild attending.
