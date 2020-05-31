Brunellis celebrate 65th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph and Virginia (Murphy) Brunelli will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2020.

They were married June 4, 1955, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Weldona, Colorado.

In the winter of 1954, Joe was coaching and teaching history, geography, science, and driver’s education in Snyder, Colorado. As he said, “They had me doing everything including driving the bus.” One day while visiting with his young nephews in his hometown of Weldona, they told him of their pretty teacher from New England. Always humorous, he said to the boys, “Tell your teacher that your Uncle Joe will marry her!” Of course, they did, much to her bewilderment.

To this day, she still remembers exactly what Joe wore on their first date. He asked for her hand in marriage on Valentine’s Day, but he explained that he could not buy her an engagement ring until he had paid off his car the following month. However, his high school basketball team knew about the engagement and went to the 5-and-10 cent store during a tournament and purchased a “diamond” ring — made of pure glass — for 35 cents.

After four years of marriage, the superintendent of the Shoshoni school district offered Joe $100 to come to Shoshoni for an interview.