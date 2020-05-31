Brunellis celebrate 65th

Joseph and Virginia (Murphy) Brunelli will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2020.
They were married June 4, 1955, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Weldona, Colorado.
In the winter of 1954, Joe was coaching and teaching history, geography, science, and driver’s education in Snyder, Colorado. As he said, “They had me doing everything including driving the bus.” One day while visiting with his young nephews in his hometown of Weldona, they told him of their pretty teacher from New England. Always humorous, he said to the boys, “Tell your teacher that your Uncle Joe will marry her!” Of course, they did, much to her bewilderment.
To this day, she still remembers exactly what Joe wore on their first date. He asked for her hand in marriage on Valentine’s Day, but he explained that he could not buy her an engagement ring until he had paid off his car the following month. However, his high school basketball team knew about the engagement and went to the 5-and-10 cent store during a tournament and purchased a “diamond” ring — made of pure glass — for 35 cents.
After four years of marriage, the superintendent of the Shoshoni school district offered Joe $100 to come to Shoshoni for an interview.
As fate would have it, the interviewer and his betrothed connected immediately, when they discovered both were from neighboring hamlets on the Vermont/New Hampshire border. He said he does not recall if he answered any of the questions during the interview, since his wife did all the talking. As a result, they have been Wyomingites since 1959.
She earned a master’s degree in business education from Colorado State College of Education (in Greeley) and taught junior high and high school business and English in Weldona, where she was also the faculty sponsor of the school newspaper, yearbook, and pep club. She also taught in Snyder and Brush, Colorado. After raising eight children, she worked outside the home as an administrative assistant at both Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and Christ United Methodist Church. She retired in 1988.
He served in the U.S. Army 29th Infantry Division Medical Corps in Bremen, Germany at the end of World War II.
Born and raised on a farm and “having never known anyone who went to college aside from [his] teachers,” he decided to go to college when a veteran friend suggested he could join him in Greeley and take advantage of the newly-created G.I. Bill.
In 1953, he graduated from Colorado State College of Education with a bachelor of arts and completed a master of arts in 1959. He began his teaching and coaching career in eastern Colorado and moved to Casper in 1959, where he taught at East Junior High School until 1987.
She was a member of Mother Cabrini Circle at Our Lady of Fatima Church and the Council of Catholic Women. He was a member of the National Education Association. They both enjoy reading newspapers and watching news programs, completing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, and visiting with family and friends. While she has always enjoyed reading, he enjoys wood working, oil painting, plumbing, electrical, and motor mechanics. Today, she delights in visiting on the phone while he likes exercising and making pancakes for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They both take pleasure in swinging on the outdoor patio swing made for two.
Their children are Stephanie Brunelli, McPherson, Kansas; Joseph Brunelli (wife, Meg Gallagher), Pullman, Washington; Jennifer Saunders (husband, Carl), Logan, Utah; Julianne Owens, Greeley, Colorado; Cindy Dye (husband, Randy), Billings, Montana; Hanna Costel (Ron), Logan, Utah; Cecily Brunelli (husband, Chris Propst), Rock Springs; and the late Paul Brunelli. They have 13 grandchildren and have five great-grandchildren.
They will celebrate their anniversary together while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic and at a later date with family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!