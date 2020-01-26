Burning bowl, TED talk at UU

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with youth programming and childcare available.

The Annual Burning Bowl service will be held Sunday, January 26. This ritual bids farewell to the old year, and welcomes the new, reflecting on and releasing the elements of lives that no longer serve our highest good. Look forward, creating goals that will advance your journey in the coming year. A portion of the service will be conducted outside. Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto service leaders.

A special Saturday earth-centered service will be held Saturday, February 1, at 2 p.m.: Imbolc—Festival of the Eternal Flame. Embark upon a journey with Brighid — Fire Goddess of healing, poetry, smithcraft — to stoke the eternal flame of love, inspiration and passion within and empower work as co-creators. Athne Machdane, service leader.

The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.