Bushes celebrate 50th
Dan Bush and Susan (Jones) Bush celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 1, 2020.

They were married August 1, 1970, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

She was a librarian at Garfield Elementary School and a salesperson at Ayres Jewelry. He was a teacher at Natrona County High School and later a financial advisor at Dain Bosworth and Raymond James. They are active with Meals on Wheels.

Their children are Jennifer (Bush) Cunningham and her husband, James, in Austin, Texas, and Daniel Bush in Casper. They have two grandchildren, Ivy Cunningham and Sabrina Bush.

