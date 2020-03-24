Casper Arts Calendar for March 25

Conor Jacobson, violin, November 22, 2020, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, February 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Casper Theater

Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Norman, Is That You? postponed to September 19-20-21, 25-26-27. Season tickets may be used in September. Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7 and June 12-13-14. The season ticket will be good for both weekends. The performance, on June 5only is a dinner theater.

Casper College theater season: “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, 7 p.m., April 28, Casper Events Center. Tickets $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Discounts available for groups of 10+. Date Night and 4-Packs Available. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet. Wine & Cheese Party Mix & Mingle on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. $20 ticket gets you VIP Parking in Lot #11, VIP Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m., through banquet doors, free cheese samples, free wine samples and access to a cash bar. Limited quantities, don’t delay. Must also have a ticket to STOMP for entry. Free food and beverages are while supplies last.

