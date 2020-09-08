Casper Arts Calendar Sept. 9

For September 9, 2020
Casper Events
- Weekly Bar Nunn farmers market, Fridays through September, 5 to 8 p.m., Antelope Park. Produce, vendors, food trucks.
- Weekly Master Gardeners farmers market. Every Saturday through September 26, 7:30 a.m. to noon or vendors sell out. Agricultural Resource Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. Social distancing measures are in place.
- Weekly farmers market. Every Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., David Street Station. Managed by Food for Thought and sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority. Only entrance is from northwest corner of DSS.
- Dancing with the Stars of Casper On Broadway, benefits Mercer Family Resource Center, 6 p.m., October 24, Casper Events Center. Tickets $80, event and table sponsorships available at $5,000, $2,500, $1,000, and $700 levels. www.mercercasper.com, 265-7366, DancingWithTheStarsCasper on Facebook.
Casper Museums
- The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Access currently through back door. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
- The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
- Fort Caspar Museum, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week; fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. each day. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only. Fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Music
- Steve Frame & Diane Lynn, 7:30 p.m., The Lyric, Sept. 19. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- James Garner’s tribute to Johnny Cash, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24, John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Foreigner concert rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
- The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Casper Events Center, 7:30 p.m., October 30. Ticket prices $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
- Conor Jacobson, violin, November 22, 2020, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, February 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper Theater
- Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: ‘Norman, Is That You?” postponed to September 19-20-21, 25-26-27. Season tickets may be used in September.
- STOMP, January 13, 2021, Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
