Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
- The 12 Days of Christmas is in its 46th year at 1743 E. Yellowstone across from the Alibi Bar. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., daily through December 23 Antiques, foods, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments all make perfect gifts. The charity this year is Hospice of Natrona County.
- The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture, and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events: German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Please join us at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on January 16, February 20, March 19, April 16, May 21.
Casper Music
- Three Dog Night, 7 p.m., December 29, Casper Events Center.
- Josh Turner, 8 p.m., January 18, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees, www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
- Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
Casper Art
- Art 321’s Eclectic Group open to anyone, meets most Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for each session is $5 and there is a different program or project planned each week. Extra supplies are usually available, so just bring what you already have from the list for each class.
- Informal weaving group, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Art 321. Use tabletop looms provided or purchase one for $20. Cost is $5 per week. Expert weavers on hand to help.
- Informal Artists Mingle session each Thursday afternoon, 1 to 3 p.m., Art 321. Artists are invited to meet one another, network and find new friends. Bring something you are working on to show others and request valuable feedback if you desire.
- Art 321 hosts open ceramics studio every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost $10 per session, instructor present to assist you. Clay available for purchase or bring your own. All other supplies are provided.
Casper Theater
- Stage III Theatre, “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 20-22, Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
- “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live,” December 23, Casper Events Center. Show is 90 minutes including intermission. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
- Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Dial M for Murder, February 7-9, 14-16; Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.
- Casper College theater season: “The Yellow Wallpaper,” dance production, Feb. 20-23 and 27-29, McMurry Main Stage; “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
- PJ Masks Live: Save the Day!, Casper Events Center, January 9, 2020, 6 p.m. Tickets $26, $44 and $59 each. Meet & Greet Upgrade available for $50 per person. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
