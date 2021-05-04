Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Winter Market, May 8, 8 a.m. to noon, Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.
Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, 7 p.m., Saturday, May 15, Ford Wyoming Center. Select tickets $5 off through April 2, all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. After April 2, pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Cruizin’ with the Oldies Memorial Weekend Car Show, May 28-30. Onsite registration: Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage, Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Three special shows 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, at Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. Cars parked in Old Yellowstone Distri t Saturday. Car show Sunday at new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. Spectators welcome at no charge. Registration and current schedule http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. Info: Mark, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.
Rock the Block, Yellowstone Garage Bar Grill and Venue, 355 W. Yellowstone Hwy., 6 to 10 p.m., Thursdays, June 3 to Sept. 2. Outdoor free, family friendly, live music event. Vendor booths: yellowstonegaragevendors@gmail.com.
CNFR, Ford Wyoming Center, June 13 to 19. Season tickets now on sale; individual performance tickets on sale May 3 at FordWyomingCenter.com.
Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Museums
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Winter admission fees $2 adults; $1.50 youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Art
Connection: Color Art Exhibit, to May 6, Casper College Music Building, Zahradnicek Gallery.
Annual Students Juried Exhibition, to May 13, Visual Arts Building, Goodstein Art Gallery.
Casper Music
Bach’s Lunch Organ Recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, May 5, 12, 19, 26.
Likai He, 7:30 p.m., May 8, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
System Restore, The Shivers, getbent, 7 p.m., May 8, Oil City Brew Company. All ages show, $5 fee at the door.
Casper Chamber Music Society, 2 p.m., (note earlier start), May 9, Shepherd of the Hills Presybterian Church, Trio di Velluto, Dr. Amy Laursen, Dr. Todd Cranston and Dr. Jamie Lipton. Adults $10, $8 seniors and 60+, students free. Masks and social distancing required.
Casper Children’s Chorale Mother’s Day Concert, May 9, 4 p.m., Highland Park Community Church. Only live concert of the season. Masks, family seating and social distancing requested. $10 available at the door or tickets.chorusconnection.com/caspr/events/285.
Spring Piano and Strings Studios Recital, 7:30 p.m., May 10, Wheeler Concert Hall.
Auditions, Casper Children’s Chorale, May 11-20, current 3rd to 7th graders. Twenty-minute screenings in groups of 4 to 6 singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare first verse of “America” (My Country ‘Tis of Thee). Schedule time in advance at casperchildrenschorale.com.
Andre Bohren, 4 p.m., May 23, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Aquile, 5 to 7 p.m., and Sara Evans, 9 to 10 p.m., June 12, Mills riverfront, Wyoming Boulevard, Mills 100th birthday celebration.
Casper Theater & Dance
Wyoming Dance Arts, “Magnetic North,” navigating the human condition through dance. 4:30 p.m., May 8, Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Tickets $10, public welcome.
Casper Theater Company, “Dead Certain,” CANCELED.
“Bright Star,” Casper College Theatre & Dance, April 28-30, May 1, Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.