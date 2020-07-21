Casper Arts Calendar

For July 22, 2020
Casper Events
Weekly farmers market. Every Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., David Street Station. Managed by Food for Thought and sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority. Only entrance is from northwest corner of DSS.
Hilltop Bank Splash Pad, David Street Station, open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Social distancing required, no more than 25 in pad at a time.
City pools open. Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.; Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Casper Planetarium summer camp. Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up meets from 1 to 2 p.m., for one week, July 27 to 31. A telescope for nighttime stargazing will be checked out to each camper on Monday and returned on Friday. They will also receive a planesphere and observation log which they can keep. Cost is $15 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Casper Comic Con, grounds of the Casper Events Center, Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Adult Cosplay Contest Saturday evening, Child’s Cosplay Contest is for ages 14 and under Sunday afternoon. Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining the total outdoor permitted capacity at the time. Saturday, July 25, three sessions, including two four-hour sessions during the day along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on the evening of Saturday, July 25. Sunday, June 26, will be one session with the child’s cosplay contest to begin at 3 p.m. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. The total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time. All fans must purchase a ticket, including children in order to ensure proper capacity levels at all times. Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 29, for more information and to purchase, visit www.SinclairTix.com.
Dancing with the Stars of Casper On Broadway, benefits Mercer Family Resource Center, 6 p.m., October 24, Casper Events Center. Tickets $80, event and table sponsorships available at $5,000, $2,500, $1,000, and $700 levels. www.mercercasper.com, 265-7366, DancingWithTheStarsCasper on Facebook.
Casper Museums
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Access currently through back door. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only. Fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Music
Andrew Brown senior recital, piano and musical theater, 4 p.m., July 26, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
ARTCORE Music & Poetry, Quinlan Valdez & Echo Klaproth, 7:30 p.m., July 27, Downtown Grill. Beverages from Bourgeois Pig sold at 6:45 p.m., and at intermission.
Bach’s Organ Recital, 12:15 p.m., July 29, August 5, 12, 19, 26, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Quarteto Nuevo, 4 p.m., August 2, The Lyric. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
ARTCORE Music & Poetry, Lauren Podjun & Mike Shay, 7:30 p.m., August 3, Downtown Grill. Beverages from Bourgeois Pig sold at 6:45 p.m., and at intermission.
ARTCORE Music & Poetry, Rara Avis & Rick Kempa, 7:30 p.m., August 10, Downtown Grill. Beverages from Bourgeois Pig sold at 6:45 p.m., and at intermission.
ARTCORE Music & Poetry, Chad Lore & Open Mic for writers, 7:30 p.m., August 17, Downtown Grill. Beverages from Bourgeois Pig sold at 6:45 p.m., and at intermission.
Foreigner concert rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Casper Events Center, 7:30 p.m., October 30. Ticket prices $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
Conor Jacobson, violin, November 22, 2020, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, February 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper Theater
ARTCORE Wy Shakespeare, Moliere’s “The Miser,” 3 p.m., July 25, Downtown Grill.
Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: ‘Norman, Is That You?” postponed to September 19-20-21, 25-26-27. Season tickets may be used in September.
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
