Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com .

Casper Museums

The Historic Bishop Home is offering Tea in a Box instead of the traditional Valentine’s Day tea. Each box contains an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, tea, and condiments for one person. Cost $30 per box, $10 is a donation to support the Historic Bishop Home. Box reservations required by Feb. 9, 2021. Pick-up is between noon and 2 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2021, at the Historic Bishop Home, 818 East 2nd Street. To reserve your Tea Box, please call 235-5277 or email info@cadomafoundation.org. Box reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation, 818 East Second Street. For more details or to reserve and pay by credit card, visit www.cadomafoundation.org.