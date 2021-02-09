Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Family Valentine Dance, 7 to 11 p.m., Feb. 13, Eagles. Free to guests of DJ Machelle. Please use the back door. Info: 259-2501. Social distancing is in effect.

Casper Museums

“Night at the Museums,” virtual trivia series, Feb. 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gather a team (families, businesses, friends, etc.). Teams can get together in person (Covid safe households) or virtually. Register your team at www.thesciencezone.org. Any donation will give you access to the link.

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.