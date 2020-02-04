You are the owner of this article.
Casper Arts Calendar
Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture, and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events: German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Please join us at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on February 20, March 19, April 16, May 21.

Casper Music

Bach’s Lunch organ recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26.

Andre Bohren and Conor Jacobson, 4 p.m., Feb. 9, Wheeler Concert Hall. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Bar J Wranglers, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Highland Park Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Marla & The Stingers, bassoon ensemble, Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Tenors Unlimited, “the Rat Pack of opera,” March 15, 2 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

Conor Jacobson, violin, March 29, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Quarteto Nuevo, 7:30 p.m., April 8, The Lyric. Influenced by blend of India and Mexico, jazz and classical music. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Casper Theater

The Celtic Cultural Showcase, 7 p.m., Feb. 7, Restoration Church, featuring Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Dial M for Murder, February 7-9, 14-16; Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.

Stage III, Ripcord, Feb. 7-8, 7:30 p.m.; 14-16, Fri.-Sat. 7:30, Sun. 2; 21-23, Fri.-Sat. 7:30, Sunday 2.

The Man in the Arena, Derek Evans: TR!, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Restoration Church, a celebration of Theodore Roosevelt. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Casper College theater season: “The Yellow Wallpaper,” dance production, Feb. 20-23 and 27-29, McMurry Main Stage; “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.

Enchantment Theatre: Peter Rabbit Tales, March 17, 7:30 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, March 26, 7:30 p.m., Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

