Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Rock the Block, Yellowstone Garage Bar Grill and Venue, 355 W. Yellowstone Hwy., 6 to 10 p.m., Thursdays, to Sept. 2. Outdoor free, family friendly, live music event. Vendor booths: yellowstonegaragevendors@gmail.com.
CNFR, Ford Wyoming Center, nightly through Saturday. Individual performance tickets now on sale at FordWyomingCenter.com.
Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Museums
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. Summer admission prices: $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Art
Casper Art Walk, July 1, August 5, 5:30 p.m.
Casper Music
Wednesday Night Live, Gruner Brothers, live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Casper Municipal Band summer concerts in Washington Park begin at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays. Intermission entertainment and special themed concerts are as follows: June 17, concert; June 24, Deer Creek Brass Quintet; July 1, 4th of July Concert; July 8, Chad Lore; no concert July 15 during Fair & Rodeo Week; July 22, Big Band concert; July 29, Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir; August 5, The Tremors.
Gaslight Social summer concert series: Chad Lore, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m.; Parker McCollum, June 25; Eli Young Band, June 26; Joe Nichols, Aug. 12; 38 Special, Aug. 13; Hairball, Sept. 6. Ticket prices on GS Facebook page and at venue.
David Street Station concert series, 6 p.m., except as listed below. All concerts free and family friendly. June 16, Chancey Williams, concert starts at 7 p.m., opening act Bryan Loweree; June 25, Graham Good & the Painters, locals John May and Heath McAteer open; July 8, Jalan Crossland, Bret Andrew opens; July 23, John King, Whiskey’s Alibi opening act; Aug. 13, The Powell Brothers, Zack Schommer opens; Aug. 20, Sean Stemaly, Levi Blom opens.
Lucas Hoge, June 18, parking lot, Wyoming Ford Center following the CNFR rodeo. Free.
Casper Mountain Music Festival, June 18-27, Portable Masterpieces, Steven Trinkle, artistic director, Taras Krysa, conductor. June 18, Big Tree Neighborhood, 7 p.m.; June 20, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.; June 22, Backwards Distilling Tasting Room, 7 p.m.; June 24, First Interstate Bank lobby, noon, and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 12:15 p.m.; June 25, Gruner Brothers Brewing, 6 p.m.; June 27, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.
ZZ Top, Aug. 12, Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m., at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, online at SinclairTix.com, or 800-442-2256.
5150’ Festival, Aug. 21, 2 to 10 p.m., David Street Station. Free festival features an afternoon full of live entertainment on the Brian Scott Gamroth Community Stage, in addition to food trucks, beer, and local vendors’ booths. Live music 2 to 9:30 p.m., Tris Munsick and the Innocents, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Ian Munsick, 8 to 9:30 p.m.