Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Ladies Night Out featuring Heather McDonald, April 23, Ford Wyoming Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., trade show, Ladies Night Out Cocktail Lounge, show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $29 and $39, VIP Tables of six $300, include bottle of champagne plus the ultimate Ladies Survival Kit. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.

Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Casper Museums

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.