Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture Program, Feb. 18-22, Casper College. Speakers include author Ron Franscell, Zachary Vreeman, Arielle Zibrak, Joseph Campbell, musician Joe Goodkin, Lance Jones and artist Shawn Bush. Free and open to the public. For a complete schedule, see caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival.
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture, and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events: German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Please join us at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on February 20, March 19, April 16, May 21.
Harlem Globetrotters, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Casper Events Center.
Casper Music
Bach’s Lunch organ recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Feb. 12, 19, 26.
Skillet, Casper Events Center, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Marla & The Stingers, bassoon ensemble, Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band, 9 p.m., Feb. 29, Beacon Club.
Tenors Unlimited, “the Rat Pack of opera,” March 15, 2 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
Conor Jacobson, violin, March 29, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Quarteto Nuevo, 7:30 p.m., April 8, The Lyric. Influenced by blend of India and Mexico, jazz and classical music. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper Theater
Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Dial M for Murder, February 14-16; Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.
Stage III, Ripcord, Feb. 14-16, Fri.-Sat. 7:30, Sun. 2; 21-23, Fri.-Sat. 7:30, Sunday 2.
The Man in the Arena, Derek Evans: TR!, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Restoration Church, a celebration of Theodore Roosevelt. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper College theater season: “The Yellow Wallpaper,” dance production, Feb. 20-23 and 27-29, McMurry Main Stage; “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
Rock of Ages, Kelly Walsh High School musical, Feb. 28-29 and March 3-5, 7 p.m.,
Enchantment Theatre: Peter Rabbit Tales, March 17, 7:30 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, March 26, 7:30 p.m., Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.