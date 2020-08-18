Casper Arts Calendar

Glenrock Sheepherder Rendezvous, August 29, Town Park. Antique sheep wagons will be on display. Sheep “herding dog” trials to held in the afternoon. Wool exhibits on caring for and cleaning wool, carding, spinning, and weaving. Various vendors with items made of wool and related sheep goods will be for sale. Watch Dutch Oven cooking demonstrations and sample their fare. Musicians, black smithing demonstrations, and farm animals all for your enjoyment. Food vendors available on site. Info: 307-554-0169.