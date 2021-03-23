Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Ladies Night Out featuring Heather McDonald, April 23, Ford Wyoming Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., trade show, Ladies Night Out Cocktail Lounge, show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $29 and $39, VIP Tables of six $300, include bottle of champagne plus the ultimate Ladies Survival Kit. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Winter Markets, April 10, May 8, 8 a.m. to noon, Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.
Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Museums
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Winter admission fees $2 adults; $1.50 youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Art
Connection: Color Art Exhibit, to May 6, Casper College Music Building, Zahradnicek Gallery.
Annual Students Juried Exhibition, to May 13, Visual Arts Building, Goodstein Art Gallery.
Casper Music
Filament Percussion Duo, March 27, 7:30 p.m., Wheeler Concert Hall.
Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence with Lainey Wilson, April 8, Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets on sale now. $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 & $69.50 each.
Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., April 10, NCHS.
Casper Children’s Chorale Friends of Chorale Evening at the Lyric, April 13, 6 to 8 p.m., the Lyric.
Celtic Cultural Showcase, April 23, Restoration Church, 7 p.m. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Foreigner concert, April 14, 2021, Ford Wyoming Center. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 and October 22 dates will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
Rachel Merchant recital, April 17, 3 p.m., Wheeler Concert Hall.
Soul Street Dance, April 20, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Community Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Celtic Cultural Showcase, 7 p.m., April 23, Restoration Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Hugh Ragin concert, 7:30 p.m. April 23, Casper College Wheeler Concert Hall.
Conor Jacobson, 4 p.m., April 25, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Bach’s Lunch, 12:15 p.m., April 27 and 28, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, guest organist Joel Bacon
Wyoming chapter American Guild of Organists, Joel Bacon, 7:30 p.m., April 30, First United Methodist Church.
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed a second time to October 30, 2021. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.