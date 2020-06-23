Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
City pools open. Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.; Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Science Zone outdoor summer camps. Parents are notified of drop off/pickup locations every day. All locations no longer than a 20-minute drive. Drop-off is at 10:30 a.m., and pick up is at 4:30 p.m.Registration fee is $350 for ages 10 to 14 and $300 for ages 7 to 9.There is also a virtual camp June 29 to July 3, which involves “sciencing” in your own back yard and is for 7 to 14-year-olds. Onsite outdoor camps: Forestry Camp, June 22 to 26 for ages 7 to 9 and June 29 to July 3 for ages 10 to 14; A River Runs Through It, ages 10 to 14, June 22 to 26; Little Steamers Camp, ages 5 and 6, June 22 to 26 and Park Ranger Camp, June 29 to July 3 for ages 7 to 9. To register and for more information, visit www.thesciencezone.org/summer-camps.html.
Submit art for mobile food market by July 1. Drawings should be clean, clear, and colorful. We will use portions of many pieces to create the artwork Submissions will be accepted through July 1, 2020 via email (info@wyfftp.org), snail mail, or dropped off to Food for Thought, 900 Saint John, Casper, WY 82601. Please include first name and age of artist, parent/guardian name, mailing address, and contact information (phone/email).
Casper fireworks show. July 4, 10 p.m., soundtrack broadcast on 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5, and AM 1400 The Cowboy, all Townsquare Media Stations. No parking or public access available at the Casper Events Center. All parking lots closed.
The 12th Annual Family Day Drive Thru, 12:30 to 2 p.m., July 7. Drive through the Mercer FRC parking lot at 535 W. Yellowstone to pick up free sack lunches for your family and a free family fun bag filled with summer items including kites, jump ropes, chalk, bubbles, beach balls, boomerangs, scavenger hunts, flying discs, dinner games, conversation cards and more. Families can be entered to win huge prizes when they post a picture of their family using the family fun bags on Facebook.com/MercerFRC.
Casper Planetarium summer camps. Earth Science camp for 9 & 10 year-olds, July 6 to 10. This camp meets for two hours per day at the planetarium, cost is $25 per camper.Amateur Astronomy 101, 11 years old and up, July 27 to 31. This camp meets for one hour each day, at the planetarium on Monday and Friday and via computer on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Cost is $15 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Casper Comic Con, grounds of the Casper Events Center, Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Adult Cosplay Contest Saturday evening, Child’s Cosplay Contest is for ages 14 and under Sunday afternoon. Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining the total outdoor permitted capacity at the time. Saturday, July 25, three sessions, including two four-hour sessions during the day along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on the evening of Saturday, July 25. Sunday, June 26, will be one session with the child’s cosplay contest to begin at 3 p.m. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. The total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time. All fans must purchase a ticket, including children in order to ensure proper capacity levels at all times. Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 29, for more information and to purchase, visit www.SinclairTix.com.
Casper Museums
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Access currently through back door. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only. Fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Music
Foreigner concert rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Casper Events Center, 7:30 p.m., October 30. Ticket prices $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
Conor Jacobson, violin, November 22, 2020, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, February 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper Theater
Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: ‘Norman, Is That You?” postponed to September 19-20-21, 25-26-27. Season tickets may be used in September.
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
