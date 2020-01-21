Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
- Casper Events Center job fair, seeking customer service-oriented individuals with a strong work ethic and flexible schedules to join team in a variety of part-time positions, 4 to 7 p.m., January 27. Attendees will fill out applications upon arrival and interviews will be available for guest services attendants, entry level security, stagehands, ticket office representatives, custodial maintenance workers and food service workers.
- The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture, and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events: German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Please join us at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on February 20, March 19, April 16, May 21.
Casper Music
- Bach’s Lunch organ recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Jan. 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26.
- Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, “Triumphant Traditions,” Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., NCHS.
- Wyoming Chapter American Guild of Organists presents Wyatt Smith, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
- Brunch & Bach, Feb. 2, Nicolaysen Art Museum, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., presented by Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and Nicolaysen Art Museum.
- Casper College Kinser Jazz Festival, Feb., 3-5, featuring Count Basie Orchestra.
- Andre Bohren and Conor Jacobson, 4 p.m., Feb. 9, Wheeler Concert Hall. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Bar J Wranglers, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Highland Park Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Marla & The Stingers, bassoon ensemble, Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
Casper Theater
- The Celtic Cultural Showcase, 7 p.m., Feb. 7, Restoration Church, featuring Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Dial M for Murder, February 7-9, 14-16; Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.
- Stage III, Ripcord, Feb. 7-8, 7:30 p.m.; 14-16, Fri.-Sat. 7:30, Sun. 2; 21-23, Fri.-Sat. 7:30, Sunday 2.
- The Man in the Arena, Derek Evans: TR!, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Restoration Church, a celebration of Theodore Roosevelt. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Casper College theater season: “The Yellow Wallpaper,” dance production, Feb. 20-23 and 27-29, McMurry Main Stage; “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.