Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Weekly Master Gardeners farmers market. Every Saturday through September 26, 7:30 a.m. to noon or vendors sell out. Agricultural Resource Learning Center, 2011 Faigrounds Rd. Social distancing measures are in place.
Weekly farmers market. Every Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m., David Street Station. Managed by Food for Thought and sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority. Only entrance is from northwest corner of DSS.
Hilltop Bank Splash Pad, David Street Station, open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Social distancing required, no more than 25 in pad at a time.
City pools open. Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.; Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cinema at the Station, free family movies, 7 p.m., David Street Station. Take blankets or chairs. August 14: E.T.; August 28: Honey, I Shrunk The Kids; September 4: Coco. Follow social distancing guidelines and sit as family units, socially distant from others. All guests are encouraged to wear face-coverings and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms.
Glenrock Sheepherder Rendezvous, August 29, Town Park. Antique sheep wagons will be on display. Sheep “herding dog” trials to held in the afternoon. Wool exhibits on caring for and cleaning wool, carding, spinning, and weaving. Various vendors with items made of wool and related sheep goods will be for sale. Watch Dutch Oven cooking demonstrations and sample their fare. Musicians, black smithing demonstrations, and farm animals all for your enjoyment. Food vendors available on site. Info: 307-554-0169.
Dancing with the Stars of Casper On Broadway, benefits Mercer Family Resource Center, 6 p.m., October 24, Casper Events Center. Tickets $80, event and table sponsorships available at $5,000, $2,500, $1,000, and $700 levels. www.mercercasper.com, 265-7366, DancingWithTheStarsCasper on Facebook.
Casper Museums
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Access currently through back door. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week; fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. each day. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only. Fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Music
Bach’s Organ Recital, 12:15 p.m., August 5, 12, 19, 26, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
ARTCORE Music & Poetry, Rara Avis & Rick Kempa, 7:30 p.m., August 10, Downtown Grill. Beverages from Bourgeois Pig sold at 6:45 p.m., and at intermission.
ARTCORE Music & Poetry, Chad Lore & Open Mic for writers, 7:30 p.m., August 17, Downtown Grill. Beverages from Bourgeois Pig sold at 6:45 p.m., and at intermission.
Foreigner concert rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Casper Events Center, 7:30 p.m., October 30. Ticket prices $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
Conor Jacobson, violin, November 22, 2020, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, February 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper Theater
Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: ‘Norman, Is That You?” postponed to September 19-20-21, 25-26-27. Season tickets may be used in September.
STOMP, January 13, 2021, Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!