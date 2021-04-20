 Skip to main content
Casper Arts Calendar
Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Winter Market, May 8, 8 a.m. to noon, Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.

Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, 7 p.m., Saturday, May 15, Ford Wyoming Center. Select tickets $5 off through April 2, all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. After April 2, pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.

Rock the Block, Yellowstone Garage Bar Grill and Venue, 355 W. Yellowstone Hwy., 6 to 10 p.m., Thursdays, June 3 to Sept. 2. Outdoor free, family friendly, live music event. Vendor booths: yellowstonegaragevendors@gmail.com.

Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Casper Museums

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Fort Caspar Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Winter admission fees $2 adults; $1.50 youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.

Casper Art

Connection: Color Art Exhibit, to May 6, Casper College Music Building, Zahradnicek Gallery.

Annual Students Juried Exhibition, to May 13, Visual Arts Building, Goodstein Art Gallery.

Casper Music

Army Band and Casper College groups concert, April 21, 7 p.m., Wheeler Concert Hall. Free, masks required.

Celtic Cultural Showcase, 7 p.m., April 23, Restoration Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Hugh Ragin concert, 7:30 p.m. April 23, Casper College Wheeler Concert Hall.

Canceled: Conor Jacobson, April 25, Artcore.

Bach’s Lunch, 12:15 p.m., April 27 and 28, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, guest organist Joel Bacon

Wyoming chapter American Guild of Organists, Joel Bacon, 7:30 p.m., April 30, First United Methodist Church.

Music of the Masters concert, Casper College, 3 p.m., May 2, Wheeler Concert Hall.

Bach’s Lunch Organ Recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, May 5, 12, 19, 26.

Likai He, 7:30 p.m., May 8, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Casper Children’s Chorale Mother’s Day Concert, May 9, 7 p.m., Highland Park Community Church.

Spring Piano and Strings Studios Recital, 7:30 p.m., May 10, Wheeler Concert Hall.

Andre Bohren, 4 p.m., May 23, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. A tribute to his dad, grandmother and teacher, all of whom he lost in the last year. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Casper Theater

Casper Theater Company, “Dead Certain,” CANCELED.

“Bright Star,” Casper College Theatre & Dance, April 22-25, April 28-30, May 1, Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.

