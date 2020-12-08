Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Holiday Square lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day at Conwell Park. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.

In lieu of the annual Holiday on the Homestead at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, the staff and volunteers have put together “take-home” craft kits for kids and adults interested in creating a traditional Pioneer rag doll, corn husk doll, or a fun trail-themed family board game. Craft kits will be available at the NHTIC Information Desk until Dec. 12. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) will host a model train show at the NHTIC in December. Volunteers will be on-site to provide interpretive presentations about the train exhibits most weekends in December. The foundation is encouraging visitors in the month of December to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, a local non-profit.