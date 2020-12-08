Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Holiday Square lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day at Conwell Park. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.
In lieu of the annual Holiday on the Homestead at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, the staff and volunteers have put together “take-home” craft kits for kids and adults interested in creating a traditional Pioneer rag doll, corn husk doll, or a fun trail-themed family board game. Craft kits will be available at the NHTIC Information Desk until Dec. 12. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) will host a model train show at the NHTIC in December. Volunteers will be on-site to provide interpretive presentations about the train exhibits most weekends in December. The foundation is encouraging visitors in the month of December to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, a local non-profit.
Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
“Justin Hayward: Inspired by Nature,” is open for exhibit in the Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery at Casper College through December 10. The exhibition includes an array of beautiful landscapes in and around Wyoming that Hayward discovered while hiking and hunting. He is the winner of both the 2017 and 2020 Wyoming Conservation Stamp contests.
Twelve Days of Christmas, local and statewide artisan coop, in Eastridge Mall between Target and food court. Open daily through December 23, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Casper Museums
Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery, Casper College. “Justin Hayward: Inspired by Nature,” through Dec. 10, oil painting exhibition.
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Enjoy antique holiday decorations throughout the home. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Winter admission fees $2 adults; $1.50 youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462. Current exhibit is artistic photographs taken during the filming of the 1989 TV miniseries “Lonesome Dove.” Organized by the Alkek Library at Texas State University in partnership with Texas Humanities, this display will be on view through November 28, 2020.
Casper Music
The award-winning Texas Gypsies’ Roaring 20’s show, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, 2021, Restoration Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.The audience is welcome to wear period costumes if they choose.
California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, February 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Foreigner concert rescheduled again to April 14, 2021. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 and October 22 dates will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed a second time to October 30, 2021. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Casper Theater
Casper College Theater & Dance, “Merry Mixed-Up Christmas,” Dec. 10-12, Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Stage III Theatre, “A Christmas Story,” Dec. 11-13, 18-20, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.
STOMP, January 13, 2021, Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!