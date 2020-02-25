Casper Arts Calendar

For February 26, 2020
Casper Events
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture, and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events: German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Please join us at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on March 19, April 16, May 21.
Casper Music
Bach’s Lunch organ recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Feb. 26.
Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band, 9 p.m., Feb. 29, Beacon Club.
Tenors Unlimited, “the Rat Pack of opera,” March 15, 2 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
You have free articles remaining.
Conor Jacobson, violin, March 29, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Quarteto Nuevo, 7:30 p.m., April 8, The Lyric. Influenced by blend of India and Mexico, jazz and classical music. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Casper Events Center, 7:30 p.m., April 29. Ticket prices $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
Casper Theater
Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.
Casper College theater season: “The Yellow Wallpaper,” dance production, Feb. 27-29, McMurry Main Stage; “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
Rock of Ages, Kelly Walsh High School musical, Feb. 28-29 and March 3-5, 7 p.m.,
Enchantment Theatre: Peter Rabbit Tales, March 17, 7:30 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, March 26, 7:30 p.m., Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
STOMP, the international percussion sensation, 7 p.m., April 28, Casper Events Center. Tickets $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Discounts available for groups of 10+. Date Night and 4-Packs Available. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet. Wine & Cheese Party Mix & Mingle on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. $20 ticket gets you VIP Parking in Lot #11, VIP Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m., through banquet doors, free cheese samples, free wine samples and access to a cash bar. Limited quantities, don’t delay. Must also have a ticket to STOMP for entry. Free food and beverages are while supplies last.