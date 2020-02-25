Casper Arts Calendar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Conor Jacobson, violin, March 29, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Quarteto Nuevo, 7:30 p.m., April 8, The Lyric. Influenced by blend of India and Mexico, jazz and classical music. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Casper Events Center, 7:30 p.m., April 29. Ticket prices $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.

Casper Theater

Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.