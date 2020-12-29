Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
- Holiday Square lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day at Conwell Park. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5 to 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.
- Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Museums
- The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Enjoy antique holiday decorations throughout the home. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
- The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
- Fort Caspar Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. “The A, B, C’s of Casper History,” exhibit takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum’s own collection. It will be on view until November of 2021. The second exhibit is “Wyoming Navy,” which highlights the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming—its people; its cities, towns, and counties; and its rivers—beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. It will be on view until April of 2021. Winter admission fees $2 adults; $1.50 youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Music
- The award-winning Texas Gypsies’ Roaring 20’s show, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, 2021, Restoration Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.The audience is welcome to wear period costumes if they choose.
- California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, Feb. 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Foreigner concert rescheduled again to April 14, 2021. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 and Oct. 22 dates will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
- The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed a second time to Oct. 30, 2021. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Casper Theater
STOMP, Jan. 13, 2021, Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.