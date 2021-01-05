Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
- Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Museums
- The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Enjoy antique holiday decorations throughout the home. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
- The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
- Fort Caspar Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Winter admission fees $2 adults; $1.50 youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Music
- Prairie Wildfire, The Lyric, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 7. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- New Music Competition winner Micah Miller, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4 p.m., Jan. 10. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Wyoming Symphony Orchestra concert, virtual, Jan. 9-10, “Totally Mozart,” Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
- Inda Eaton, The Lyric, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 23. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Casper Brass & Storm Door Co., 4 p.m., Jan. 24, Wheeler Concert Hall, Casper College Music Building. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- The award-winning Texas Gypsies’ Roaring 20’s show, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, 2021, Restoration Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.The audience is welcome to wear period costumes if they choose.
- California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, February 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
- Foreigner concert rescheduled again to April 14, 2021. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 and October 22 dates will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
- The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed a second time to October 30, 2021. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.