Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers, “Ghost Tours of the Fort,” October 23, 24, and 30. Tickets are on sale now at the museum. The hour-long tours will begin every 20 minutes with the first tour leaving at 7 p.m., and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended. The $7 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants must wear masks for this event. Only 10 spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20, 8:40, 9, 9:20, 9:40, 10, 10:20, and 10:40 p.m. Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking between the buildings outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating. Info: 235-8462.