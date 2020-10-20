Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers, “Ghost Tours of the Fort,” October 23, 24, and 30. Tickets are on sale now at the museum. The hour-long tours will begin every 20 minutes with the first tour leaving at 7 p.m., and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended. The $7 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants must wear masks for this event. Only 10 spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20, 8:40, 9, 9:20, 9:40, 10, 10:20, and 10:40 p.m. Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking between the buildings outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating. Info: 235-8462.
Casper Theater Company Annual Highland Cemetery tour, Oct. 23-24, 6:45 p.m. All COVID precautions will be adhered to, and all cemetery rules and regulations will be observed for respect for those buried in the cemetery. Tickets online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and at the Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, for $25. This year’s season ticket at $75 includes this educational and informational cemetery tour, and can be purchased online as well. Info: 267-7243.
Dancing with the Stars of Casper On Broadway, benefits Mercer Family Resource Center, 6 p.m., October 24, Casper Events Center. Tickets $80, event and table sponsorships available at $5,000, $2,500, $1,000, and $700 levels. www.mercercasper.com, 265-7366, DancingWithTheStarsCasper on Facebook.
Annual Trick or Treat Trail, 2 to 7 p.m., October 31, Casper Events Center. 2 to 2:45 p.m., reserved for special needs; public welcome 3 to 7 p.m. Receive candy from 28 socially distanced booths. Masks strongly encouraged. Free. Hosted by The Science Zone and Casper Events Center, along with many community sponsors.
Casper Museums
Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery, Casper College. “Justin Hayward: Inspired by Nature,” through Dec. 10, oil painting exhibition. Artist talk, noon, Nov. 19, Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building, Casper College.
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Access currently through back door. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week; fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. each day. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only. Fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Music
Casper Children’s Chorale pumpkin caroling, Oct. 24.
Cory McDaniel Duo/Dell Burke & The Yellow Hotel, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24, The Lyric, suitable for all ages. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
FACE Vocal Band, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26, Restoration Church, all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colo. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Terry Barber & Alena Kiryayeva, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3, Highland Park Community Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Conor Jacobson, violin, November 22, 2020, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Matt Stairs, 4 p.m., Dec. 6, First United Methodist Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio, February 19, 2021. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5. Foreigner concert rescheduled again to April 14, 2021. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 and October 22 dates will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed a second time to October 30, 2021. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Casper Theater
Stage III Theater, “Galeata,” Oct. 23-25 and 30-31, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.
Casper College Theatre & Dance, Tarzan, Oct. 22-25 and 28-31, Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.
Kelly Walsh drama, “Taming of the Shrew,” Oct. 22-24, 7 p.m.
STOMP, January 13, 2021, Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
