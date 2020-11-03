Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Casper Museums

Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery, Casper College. “Justin Hayward: Inspired by Nature,” through Dec. 10, oil painting exhibition. Artist talk, noon, Nov. 19, Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building, Casper College.

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Access currently through back door. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.