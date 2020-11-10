Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Theater

Casper Theater Company, “Under the Weather,” November 13-14-15, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The two-character play stars Gretchen Hogan and Donna Fisher. Watch the crew set up, perform and strike the set in preparation for competition in the state theater festival.The theater is located at 735 CY and tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or at the Cheese Barrel 544 S. Center, or at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. All of the COVID precautions will be adhered to, including temperature readings at entry. The theater will require masks for all patrons, to keep you safe. The theater, lobby and bathrooms will be completely sanitized before and after all performances.