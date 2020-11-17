Casper Arts Calendar

Twelve Days of Christmas, local and statewide artisan coop, in Eastridge Mall between Target and food court. Open daily through December 23, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year’s charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.

Casper Museums

Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery, Casper College. “Justin Hayward: Inspired by Nature,” through Dec. 10, oil painting exhibition. Artist talk, noon, Nov. 19, Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building, Casper College.

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Access currently through back door. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.