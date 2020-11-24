Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Downtown Casper Christmas Parade, 6:45 p.m., Nov. 28. Runs from David Street Station to Beech, all along Second Street. Come celebrate with the theme, “Home for the Holidays.” Sponsored by Downtown Casper Business Association and Proud to Host the Best Committee.

Holiday Square lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day at Conwell Park. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.