Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Winter Market, May 8, 8 a.m. to noon, Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.

Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, 7 p.m., Saturday, May 15, Ford Wyoming Center. Select tickets $5 off through April 2, all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. After April 2, pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.

Rock the Block, Yellowstone Garage Bar Grill and Venue, 355 W. Yellowstone Hwy., 6 to 10 p.m., Thursdays, June 3 to Sept. 2. Outdoor free, family friendly, live music event. Vendor booths: yellowstonegaragevendors@gmail.com.

Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Casper Museums