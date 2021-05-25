Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Cruizin’ with the Oldies Memorial Weekend Car Show, May 28-30. Onsite registration: Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage, Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Three special shows 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, at Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. Cars parked in Old Yellowstone Distri t Saturday. Car show Sunday at new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. Spectators welcome at no charge. Registration and current schedule http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. Info: Mark, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.

Rock the Block, Yellowstone Garage Bar Grill and Venue, 355 W. Yellowstone Hwy., 6 to 10 p.m., Thursdays, June 3 to Sept. 2. Outdoor free, family friendly, live music event. Vendor booths: yellowstonegaragevendors@gmail.com.

CNFR, Ford Wyoming Center, June 13 to 19. Season and individual performance tickets now on sale at FordWyomingCenter.com.