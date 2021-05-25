Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Cruizin’ with the Oldies Memorial Weekend Car Show, May 28-30. Onsite registration: Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage, Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Three special shows 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, at Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. Cars parked in Old Yellowstone Distri t Saturday. Car show Sunday at new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. Spectators welcome at no charge. Registration and current schedule http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. Info: Mark, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.
Rock the Block, Yellowstone Garage Bar Grill and Venue, 355 W. Yellowstone Hwy., 6 to 10 p.m., Thursdays, June 3 to Sept. 2. Outdoor free, family friendly, live music event. Vendor booths: yellowstonegaragevendors@gmail.com.
CNFR, Ford Wyoming Center, June 13 to 19. Season and individual performance tickets now on sale at FordWyomingCenter.com.
Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Museums
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. Summer admission prices: $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Art
Casper Art Walk, June 3, July 1, August 5, 5:30 p.m.
Casper Music
Bach’s Lunch Organ Recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, May 26.
Wednesday Night Live, Gruner Brothers, live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. May 26, Sarah Carper; June 2, Kaspen Haley; June 9, Buffalo Scout; June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Gaslight Social summer concert series: Chad Lore, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m.; Easton Corbin, June 3; Parker McCollum, June 25; Eli Young Band, June 26; Joe Nichols, Aug. 12; 38 Special, Aug. 13; Hairball, Sept. 6. Ticket prices on GS Facebook page and at venue.
David Street Station concert series, 6 p.m., except as listed below. All concerts free and family friendly. June 10, Two Tracks from Sheridan, with local singer/songwriter Kaspen Haley opening; June 17, Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band, concert starts at 7 p.m., opening act to be determined; June 25, Graham Good & the Painters, locals John May and Heath McAteer open; July 8, Jalan Crossland, Bret Andrew opens; July 23, John King, Whiskey’s Alibi opening act; Aug. 13, The Powell Brothers, Zack Schommer opens; Aug. 20, Sean Stemaly, Levi Blom opens.
Helios Trio, 7 p.m., June 10, Wheeler Concert Hall. Admission $10. Presented by Wyoming Music Teachers Association as part of its convention program and Artcore.
Aquile, 5 to 7 p.m., and Sara Evans, 9 to 10 p.m., June 12, Mills riverfront, Wyoming Boulevard, Mills 100th birthday celebration.
Lucas Hoge, June 18, parking lot, Wyoming Ford Center following the CNFR rodeo. Free.
Casper Mountain Music Festival, June 18-27, Portable Masterpieces, Steven Trinkle, artistic director, Taras Krysa, conductor. June 18, Big Tree Neighborhood, 7 p.m.; June 20, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.; June 22, Backwards Distilling Tasting Room, 7 p.m.; June 24, First Interstate Bank lobby, noon, and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 12:15 p.m.; June 25, Gruner Brothers Brewing, 6 p.m.; June 27, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.
ZZ Top, Aug. 12, Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m., at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, online at SinclairTix.com, or 800-442-2256.
Casper Theater
Casper Theater Company, “Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys RIP,” June 4-5-6, 735 CY. Friday and Saturday night, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee 2 p.m. Stars Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard, Sue Blevins, Joan Davies, and Rob Tate, with guest appearances by Dave Shultz, Nancy Engstrom and Stephanie Petumenos. Tickets: Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center, online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and 30 minutes before curtain at the door for $15 adults and $13 for seniors/students.