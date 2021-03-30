Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Winter Markets, April 10, May 8, 8 a.m. to noon, Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.

Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, 7 p.m., Saturday, May 15, Ford Wyoming Center. Select tickets $5 off through April 2, all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. After April 2, pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.

Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

Casper Museums

The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.