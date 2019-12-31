Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture, and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events: German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Please join us at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on January 16, February 20, March 19, April 16, May 21.
Casper Music
Golden Gates/Moscow Nights, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14, Restoration Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Josh Turner, 8 p.m., January 18, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees, www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
Andre Bohren and Conor Jacobson, 4 p.m., Feb. 9, Wheeler Concert Hall. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Bar J Wranglers, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Highland Park Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
Casper Theater
The Celtic Cultural Showcase, 7 p.m., Feb. 7, Restoration Church, featuring Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Dial M for Murder, February 7-9, 14-16; Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.
The Man in the Arena, Derek Evans: TR!, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Restoration Church, a celebration of Theodore Roosevelt. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper College theater season: “The Yellow Wallpaper,” dance production, Feb. 20-23 and 27-29, McMurry Main Stage; “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
PJ Masks Live: Save the Day!, Casper Events Center, January 9, 2020, 6 p.m. Tickets $26, $44 and $59 each. Meet & Greet Upgrade available for $50 per person. Tickets: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.