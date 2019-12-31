Casper Arts Calendar

Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

Casper Theater

The Celtic Cultural Showcase, 7 p.m., Feb. 7, Restoration Church, featuring Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Dial M for Murder, February 7-9, 14-16; Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.

The Man in the Arena, Derek Evans: TR!, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Restoration Church, a celebration of Theodore Roosevelt. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.