Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events
Art on the Go, informal pop-up art shows by local artists. Will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. Shows are provided to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. Info or to schedule a show, contact Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Museums
“Night at the Museums,” virtual trivia series, Feb. 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gather a team (families, businesses, friends, etc.). Teams can get together in person (Covid safe households) or virtually. Register your team at www.thesciencezone.org. Any donation will give you access to the link.
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St. Open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $2 per person. Guests are required to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing. For current news and conditions, call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Winter admission fees $2 adults; $1.50 youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Casper Music
Bach’s Lunch Organ Recital, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Feb. 24. Free.
Men of Worth, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 25, The Lyric. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Winter Collage Concert, Casper College, March 5, 7 p.m., Wheeler Concert Hall.
Wyoming Symphony Orchestra concert, March 13, 7:30 p.m., NCHS
Pat Patton, March 21, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Filament Percussion Duo, March 27, 7:30 p.m., Wheeler Concert Hall.
Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence with Lainey Wilson, April 8, Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets on sale now. $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 & $69.50 each.
Celtic Cultural Showcase, April 23, Restoration Church, 7 p.m. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Foreigner concert rescheduled again to April 14, 2021. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 and October 22 dates will be honored for the rescheduled show. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed a second time to October 30, 2021. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Casper Theater
“Cyrano de Bergerac,” Casper College Theatre & Dance, March 3-6, 7:30 p.m.
“To Gillian on her 37th Birthday,” Stage III Theatre, March 27-27, April 2-4, 9-11, Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.