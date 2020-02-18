Casper Arts Calendar

For February 19, 2020
Casper Events
Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture Program, through Feb. 22, Casper College. Speakers include author Ron Franscell, Zachary Vreeman, Arielle Zibrak, Joseph Campbell, musician Joe Goodkin, Lance Jones and artist Shawn Bush. Free and open to the public. For a complete schedule, see caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival.
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture, and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events: German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Please join us at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on February 20, March 19, April 16, May 21.
Harlem Globetrotters, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Casper Events Center.
Casper Music
Bach’s Lunch organ recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Feb. 19, 26.
Marla & The Stingers, bassoon ensemble, Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band, 9 p.m., Feb. 29, Beacon Club.
Tenors Unlimited, “the Rat Pack of opera,” March 15, 2 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
Conor Jacobson, violin, March 29, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Quarteto Nuevo, 7:30 p.m., April 8, The Lyric. Influenced by blend of India and Mexico, jazz and classical music. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Casper Theater
Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.
Stage III, Ripcord, Feb. 21-23, Fri.-Sat. 7:30, Sunday 2.
Casper College theater season: “The Yellow Wallpaper,” dance production, Feb. 20-23 and 27-29, McMurry Main Stage; “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
Rock of Ages, Kelly Walsh High School musical, Feb. 28-29 and March 3-5, 7 p.m.,
Enchantment Theatre: Peter Rabbit Tales, March 17, 7:30 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, March 26, 7:30 p.m., Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.
STOMP, the international percussion sensation, 7 p.m., April 28, Casper Events Center. Tickets $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Discounts available for groups of 10+. Date Night and 4-Packs Available. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet. Wine & Cheese Party Mix & Mingle on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. $20 ticket gets you VIP Parking in Lot #11, VIP Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m., through banquet doors, free cheese samples, free wine samples and access to a cash bar. Limited quantities, don’t delay. Must also have a ticket to STOMP for entry. Free food and beverages are while supplies last.