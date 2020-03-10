You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper Arts Calendar
View Comments

Casper Arts Calendar

{{featured_button_text}}

For March 11, 2020

Casper Events

The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture, and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events: German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Please join us at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on March 19, April 16, May 21.

National Historic Trails Foundation History Bee, 6 p.m., March 21.

Casper Music

David Street Station, March 14, Casper Professional Firefighters Pipe & Drum, noon; Richens/Timm Irish Dance, 1 p.m.

Tenors Unlimited, “the Rat Pack of opera,” March 15, 2 p.m., Highland Park Community Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5. Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble, directed by Zach Vreeman, will accompany on some numbers.

Chamber Music Society, Feste Fantini, 4 p.m., March 22, First United Methodist Church, brass, organ and tympani.

Foreigner, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Casper Events Center. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees: www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

Dueling Pianos, March 27, 7 p.m., The Hangar.

Conor Jacobson, violin, March 29, 4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

Quarteto Nuevo, 7:30 p.m., April 8, The Lyric. Influenced by blend of India and Mexico, jazz and classical music. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Casper Events Center, 7:30 p.m., April 29. Ticket prices $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.

Casper Theater

Casper Theater Company 2019-2020 season: Norman, Is That You? April 17-19, 24-26; Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys, June 5-7. Season tickets are available at the Senior Center, at the door for the first show, and online at caspertheatercompany.net. Season tickets are $65. For more information, please call 267-7243.

Casper College theater season: “Noises Off,” comedy, April 23-25, 29-30, and May 1-2. Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.

Enchantment Theatre: Peter Rabbit Tales, March 17, 7:30 p.m., John F. Welsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

CY Middle School musical, “Annie,” March 19-20, 6:30 p.m.

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, March 26, 7:30 p.m., Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Artcore pricing: Adult, $13; seniors (60 and over), $12; students and school teachers, $7; 12 and under, $5.

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, 7 p.m., April 28, Casper Events Center. Tickets $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Discounts available for groups of 10+. Date Night and 4-Packs Available. Tickets online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet. Wine & Cheese Party Mix & Mingle on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. $20 ticket gets you VIP Parking in Lot #11, VIP Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m., through banquet doors, free cheese samples, free wine samples and access to a cash bar. Limited quantities, don’t delay. Must also have a ticket to STOMP for entry. Free food and beverages are while supplies last.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 3, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 6, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News