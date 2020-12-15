Casper Arts Calendar

Casper Events

Stuff the Van toy drive, through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., outside east Walmart. Deliver a new, unwrapped toy, clothing or cash to help more than 3,000 Casper children have a merry Christmas. Children infant through high school age are participants in a variety of programs throughout the city, including Wyoming Food for Thought, Casper Housing Authority, Boys & Girls Club, Natrona County Head Start and others.

Holiday Square lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day at Conwell Park. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.