Casper College sets annual humanities festival

The 36th annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture is Feb. 17 to 19, on the campus of Casper College and the Natrona County Public Library.

The topic is “Celebration/Milestones.”

The Demorest Lecture features two speakers, one on Thursday and one on Friday.

Matthew Spangler, Ph.D., will speak on “Between Celebration and Devastation: Theater Productions About Refugees,” on Thursday, Feb. 18. Spangler is a graduate of Natrona County High School, an award-winning playwright and professor of performance studies at San Jose State University in California. Spangler’s plays have been produced throughout the world, and his teaching focuses on the relationship between immigration and the arts.

Critically acclaimed author and internationally recognized journalist Mark Jenkins will present the second Demorest Lecture on Friday, Feb.19. “The Future of Water in Wyoming: Global Warming, Drought and how Wyoming can Protect its Water,” will address the problem of water in Wyoming.