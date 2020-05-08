Casper College student Morgan Michael named workforce scholar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper College student Morgan Michael has been named a 2020 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

The scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. “I congratulate Casper College on the outstanding achievements and leadership accomplishments that have earned Morgan this special recognition. She received the highest score in Wyoming,” said Lynn Tincher-Dadner, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Michael, a sophomore automotive technology major from Casper, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the Casper College Auto Club, and the Wyoming Fiddlers’ Association, District #4. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a career as a professional automotive technician. According to Debra Svedberg, Casper College math instructor and PTK sponsor, Michael is the college’s first workforce winner. “This is a big deal,” said Swedberg.