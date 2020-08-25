Casper financial advisors receive honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) recently announced that Kevin Murphy was named to the 2020 Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in U.S. and the #1 Financial Advisor in Wyoming 2020, and Kyle Henriksen was named to Forbes’ 2020 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list.

The Barron’s Top 1,200 U.S. Financial Advisors list recognizes America’s top financial advisors out of a pool of more than 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. The Forbes’ 2020 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list spotlights 500 top-performing U.S.-based advisors under the age of 40 from a pool of 32,200 nominations.

Murphy began his investment industry career in 1981 and joined Stifel in 2009. He earned a Bachelor of business administration from the University of Notre Dame and holds Series 7, 8, 63, and 66 securities licenses.

Henriksen began his investment industry career in 2011 as a financial advisor with Stifel. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in finance from the University of Wyoming and holds Series 7 and 66 securities licenses as well as life, health, and variable insurance licenses.

The Murphy Henriksen Wealth Management Group values client relationships, and their strategic vision includes placing a high priority on integrity and responsible stewardship of client assets. The group is located at 123 West First Street, Suite 500 and can be reached by calling 232-9450.

