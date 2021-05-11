Casper Mountain Music Festival set for June

After a year of limited concerts and events and a canceled season last summer, Trinkle Brass Works announces the return of the Casper Mountain Music Festival from June 18 to 27, 2021.

This year’s festival will feature two chamber orchestra concerts and four chamber ensemble concerts at several locations around Casper, including First United Methodist Church June 20 and 27, Backwards Distillery Tasting Room June 22, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and Gruner Brothers Brewing June 26.

The core ensemble will feature members of Portable Masterpieces who performed at the 2019 Casper Mountain Music Festival, in addition to several local and regional musicians. Portable Masterpieces has been recognized for the “exemplary variety of approaches to [audience] engagement,” and a “history of high quality programming,” in all concerts and projects.

The Casper Mountain Music Festival first chamber orchestra concert, June 20, will include Brandenburg Concert No. 1 with Steven Trinkle and Bruce Barrie on Corno da Caccias, Le Tombeau de Couperin, a timpani concerto for eight kettledrums with Genie Burkett at soloist, and Schubert’s Symphony No. 3 conducted by Taras Krysa.