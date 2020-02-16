CATC receives grant for low-income fare help

CATC is pleased to announce that the MDU Resources Foundation and its local member company Knife River Corporation have provided funding for the Casper Area Transportation Coalition Low Income Fare Assistance Program. The MDU donation of $5,000 will help assure that this valuable community program will continue into the next fiscal year.
CATC’s Low Income Fare Assistance Program provides a limited number of tickets or tokens for rides on CATC or The Bus for local people who have low, very low, extremely low, or no income at all as defined by federal poverty guidelines from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Wyoming Department of Health. Those who qualify for the program are the poorest of the poor, the elderly, disabled or transportation disadvantaged passengers who do not own or have access to a working vehicle or the money to afford alternate modes of transportation to get to work, medical appointments, education and shopping.
According to CATC executive director John Jones, the willingness of the MDU Foundation and local company Knife River to add their financial support next year will broaden the program’s availability. The additional funds will increase the number of tickets and tokens available to the community’s low income individuals during more months of the year. The grant will also make it possible to reach beyond City of Casper residents to include assistance for those in Bar Nunn, Evansville, Mills and parts of Natrona County.
He added that securing foundation, local corporate and donor financial support for the Low Income Fare Assistance Program to add to the City of Casper’s commitment of Optional One-Cent sales tax is critical to maintaining the assistance program. The $5,000 grant from MDU Resources and Knife River is a significant step forward to achieving that goal.
Casper Area Transportation Coalition is a local 501©3 nonprofit transit provider for Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and parts of Natrona County, Wyoming. The combined system of demand-response and fixed route buses serves anyone in the general public, the elderly and disabled.
For information or to donate, visit www.catcbus.com or contact John Jones at 265-1313, john@catcbus.com.