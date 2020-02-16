CATC receives grant for low-income fare help

CATC is pleased to announce that the MDU Resources Foundation and its local member company Knife River Corporation have provided funding for the Casper Area Transportation Coalition Low Income Fare Assistance Program. The MDU donation of $5,000 will help assure that this valuable community program will continue into the next fiscal year.

CATC’s Low Income Fare Assistance Program provides a limited number of tickets or tokens for rides on CATC or The Bus for local people who have low, very low, extremely low, or no income at all as defined by federal poverty guidelines from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Wyoming Department of Health. Those who qualify for the program are the poorest of the poor, the elderly, disabled or transportation disadvantaged passengers who do not own or have access to a working vehicle or the money to afford alternate modes of transportation to get to work, medical appointments, education and shopping.

