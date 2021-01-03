 Skip to main content
Catholic Ministries foundation awards grants
Catholic Ministries foundation awards grants

The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation recently awarded $187,000 in grants to Catholic schools, parishes and the Diocese of Cheyenne to support technology purchases, a sabbatical for a priest, Spanish language immersion for priests and strategic planning/implementation.

Wyoming Catholic Schools received grants as follows:

  • Holy Spirit Catholic School, Rock Springs, $9,035, tablets, devices, network switches
  • Saint Anthony’s Tri-Parish School, Casper, $20,000, security upgrades, cameras, fingerprint scanners
  • Saint Joseph’s Children’s Home, Torrington, $20,000, Microsoft Surface’s for students, network switch
  • Holy Name Catholic School, Sheridan, $20,000, firewall, network access points, workstations
  • Saint Mary’s School, Cheyenne, $19,634, curriculum, projectors, laptops, scanners
  • Saint John Paul II School, Gillette, $20,000, Chromebooks, iPads, headphones FACTS program

It costs Wyoming taxpayers an average of $16,400 per student enrolled in public school. Wyoming Catholic Schools have 798 students enrolled and by some estimates this saves taxpayers more than $11.6 million amidst budget cuts and declining state revenue from coal, oil and natural gas.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cheyenne also received $20,000 from the foundation to support the service and training costs of developing an Associate Pastor.

The foundation also awarded the Diocese of Cheyenne:

• $46,500 towards implementation of “Vision 2030 – Pastoral Planning: Communion for Mission – One Body in Christ, One Paschal Journey”.

• $9,800 towards the costs of a six-week study/sabbatical program offered by the University of Notre Dame in Jerusalem focused on culture and archaeology of the Holy Land.

• $2,300 toward costs of a 16-week Spanish Immersion Program for four-priests which will improve outreach and ministry to Spanish speaking Catholics throughout the Diocese.

The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation is a 501 C (3) organization whose mission is to raise funds and advance the Catholic faith and programs throughout the State of Wyoming.

For more information about WCMF, please e-mail jgleason@wycmf.org.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

