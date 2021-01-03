Catholic Ministries foundation awards grants

The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation recently awarded $187,000 in grants to Catholic schools, parishes and the Diocese of Cheyenne to support technology purchases, a sabbatical for a priest, Spanish language immersion for priests and strategic planning/implementation.
Wyoming Catholic Schools received grants as follows:
- Holy Spirit Catholic School, Rock Springs, $9,035, tablets, devices, network switches
- Saint Anthony’s Tri-Parish School, Casper, $20,000, security upgrades, cameras, fingerprint scanners
- Saint Joseph’s Children’s Home, Torrington, $20,000, Microsoft Surface’s for students, network switch
- Holy Name Catholic School, Sheridan, $20,000, firewall, network access points, workstations
- Saint Mary’s School, Cheyenne, $19,634, curriculum, projectors, laptops, scanners
- Saint John Paul II School, Gillette, $20,000, Chromebooks, iPads, headphones FACTS program
It costs Wyoming taxpayers an average of $16,400 per student enrolled in public school. Wyoming Catholic Schools have 798 students enrolled and by some estimates this saves taxpayers more than $11.6 million amidst budget cuts and declining state revenue from coal, oil and natural gas.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cheyenne also received $20,000 from the foundation to support the service and training costs of developing an Associate Pastor.
The foundation also awarded the Diocese of Cheyenne:
• $46,500 towards implementation of “Vision 2030 – Pastoral Planning: Communion for Mission – One Body in Christ, One Paschal Journey”.
• $9,800 towards the costs of a six-week study/sabbatical program offered by the University of Notre Dame in Jerusalem focused on culture and archaeology of the Holy Land.
• $2,300 toward costs of a 16-week Spanish Immersion Program for four-priests which will improve outreach and ministry to Spanish speaking Catholics throughout the Diocese.
The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation is a 501 C (3) organization whose mission is to raise funds and advance the Catholic faith and programs throughout the State of Wyoming.
For more information about WCMF, please e-mail jgleason@wycmf.org.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.