Catholic Ministries foundation awards grants

The foundation also awarded the Diocese of Cheyenne:

• $46,500 towards implementation of “Vision 2030 – Pastoral Planning: Communion for Mission – One Body in Christ, One Paschal Journey”.

• $9,800 towards the costs of a six-week study/sabbatical program offered by the University of Notre Dame in Jerusalem focused on culture and archaeology of the Holy Land.

• $2,300 toward costs of a 16-week Spanish Immersion Program for four-priests which will improve outreach and ministry to Spanish speaking Catholics throughout the Diocese.

The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation is a 501 C (3) organization whose mission is to raise funds and advance the Catholic faith and programs throughout the State of Wyoming.

For more information about WCMF, please e-mail jgleason@wycmf.org.

